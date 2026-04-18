Max Muncy And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 18

Muncy is hitting for a .254 BA, .338 OBP and .556 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .894 and he has scored 14 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

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