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Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy

Los Angeles Dodgers • #13 3B

Max Muncy And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 17

Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, April 17 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Muncy has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Muncy is hitting for a .220 BA, .313 OBP and .424 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 12 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Muncy

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