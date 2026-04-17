Max Muncy And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 17

Muncy is hitting for a .220 BA, .313 OBP and .424 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 12 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.