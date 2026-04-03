Max Muncy And Dodgers Take On Nationals On April 3

Muncy is hitting for a .286 BA, .444 OBP and .500 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .944 and he has scored three runs. In 18 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Nationals will send Miles Mikolas (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.