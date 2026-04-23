Max Muncy And Dodgers Face Giants On April 23

Muncy is hitting for a .293 BA, .376 OBP and .598 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .974, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Logan Webb (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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