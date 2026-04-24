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Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy

Los Angeles Dodgers • #13 3B

Max Muncy And Dodgers Square Off Against Cubs On April 24

Max Muncy and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Muncy has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Muncy is hitting for a .294 BA, .381 OBP and .600 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .981, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Jameson Taillon (1-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Muncy

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