Max Muncy And Athletics Play White Sox On April 19

Muncy is hitting for a .274 BA, .325 OBP and .479 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 15 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Muncy has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (0-1) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.