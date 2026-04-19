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Max Muncy
Oakland Athletics

Max Muncy

Oakland Athletics • #3 SS

Max Muncy And Athletics Play White Sox On April 19

Max Muncy and the Athletics will take on the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Muncy has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Muncy is hitting for a .274 BA, .325 OBP and .479 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 15 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Muncy has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (0-1) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Muncy

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