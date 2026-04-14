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Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Braves On April 14

Max Meyer will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Meyer has -108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Meyer is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

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