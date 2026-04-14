Max Meyer And Marlins Square Off Against Braves On April 14

Meyer is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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