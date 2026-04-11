Max Fried And Yankees Face Rays On April 11
Max Fried will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Fried has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Fried is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.