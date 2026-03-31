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Max Fried
New York Yankees

Max Fried

New York Yankees • #54 SP

Max Fried And Yankees Play Mariners On March 31

Max Fried will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Fried has +132 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Fried is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Fried

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