Max Fried And Yankees Play Mariners On March 31
Max Fried will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Fried has +132 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Fried is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
The Mariners are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.