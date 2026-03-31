Max Fried And Yankees Play Mariners On March 31

Fried is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.