Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Play Rays On March 26
Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Liberatore has -140 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Liberatore went 8-12 with a 4.21 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Rays averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.