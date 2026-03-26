Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Play Rays On March 26

Liberatore went 8-12 with a 4.21 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Rays averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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