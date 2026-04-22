Matthew Boyd And Cubs Take On Phillies On April 22
Matthew Boyd will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Boyd has +120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Boyd is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, April 1 when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
The Phillies are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.