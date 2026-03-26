Matthew Boyd And Cubs Face Nationals On March 26
Matthew Boyd will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Boyd has -152 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Boyd went 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 179 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Nationals averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.