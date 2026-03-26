Matthew Boyd And Cubs Face Nationals On March 26

Boyd went 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 179 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Nationals averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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