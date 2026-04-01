Matthew Boyd And Cubs Take On Angels On April 1
Matthew Boyd will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Boyd has -146 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Boyd is 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA and seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
The Angels are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.