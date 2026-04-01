FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matt Boyd
Chicago Cubs

Matt Boyd

Chicago Cubs • #16 SP

Matthew Boyd And Cubs Take On Angels On April 1

Matthew Boyd will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Boyd has -146 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Boyd is 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA and seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Angels are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Boyd

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News