Matthew Boyd And Cubs Take On Angels On April 1

Boyd is 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA and seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Angels are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.