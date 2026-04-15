Matt Wallner And Twins Face Red Sox On April 15
Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Wallner has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wallner is hitting for a .200 BA, .278 OBP and .369 SLG with a 43.1% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 10 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.