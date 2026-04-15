Matt Wallner And Twins Face Red Sox On April 15

Wallner is hitting for a .200 BA, .278 OBP and .369 SLG with a 43.1% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 10 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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