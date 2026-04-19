Matt Olson And Braves Play Phillies On April 19

Olson is hitting for a .296 BA, .394 OBP and .605 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .999, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his third this season.

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