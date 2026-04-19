Matt Olson And Braves Play Phillies On April 19
Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Olson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Olson is hitting for a .296 BA, .394 OBP and .605 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .999, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Phillies.
Andrew Painter (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.