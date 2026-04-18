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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Play Phillies On April 18

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .299 BA, .393 OBP and .610 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.004, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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