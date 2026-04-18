Matt Olson And Braves Play Phillies On April 18

Olson is hitting for a .299 BA, .393 OBP and .610 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.004, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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