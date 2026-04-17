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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Phillies On April 17

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Olson has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .293 BA, .369 OBP and .613 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .982, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (20th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Taijuan Walker (1-2 with a 7.36 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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