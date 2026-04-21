Matt Olson And Braves Play Nationals On April 21

Olson is hitting for a .278 BA, .365 OBP and .589 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .954, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (7th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (2-0) takes the mound for the Nationals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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