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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Take On Nationals On April 20

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, April 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Olson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .279 BA, .374 OBP and .570 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (18th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jake Irvin (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.16 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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