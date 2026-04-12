Matt Olson And Braves Play Guardians On April 12

Olson is hitting for a .281 BA, .379 OBP and .614 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .993, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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