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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Yankees On March 27

Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will face the New York Yankees at Oracle Park, on Friday, March 27 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Chapman has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Chapman had a .231 BA, .340 OBP and .430 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .770 and he scored 76 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 61 runs. Chapman recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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