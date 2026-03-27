Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Yankees On March 27

Chapman had a .231 BA, .340 OBP and .430 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .770 and he scored 76 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 61 runs. Chapman recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

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