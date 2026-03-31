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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Face Padres On March 31

Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Chapman has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman had a .231 BA, .340 OBP and .430 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .770 and he scored 76 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 61 runs. Chapman recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

German Marquez gets the call to start for the Padres, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

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