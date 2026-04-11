Matt Chapman And Giants Face Orioles On April 11

Chapman is hitting for a .315 BA, .373 OBP and .463 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored eight runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Chris Bassitt (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.