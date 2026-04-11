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Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox

Masataka Yoshida

Boston Red Sox • #7 LF

Masataka Yoshida And Red Sox Square Off Against Cardinals On April 11

Masataka Yoshida and his Boston Red Sox will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Yoshida is hitting for a .263 BA, .500 OBP and .368 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 28.6% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Yoshida has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will look to Kyle Leahy (1-1) in his third start of the season.

Written by Data Skrive on
Masataka Yoshida

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