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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On April 9

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .370 BA, .400 OBP and .556 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .956 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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