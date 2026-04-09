Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On April 9

Vientos is hitting for a .370 BA, .400 OBP and .556 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .956 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

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