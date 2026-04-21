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Marcus Semien
New York Mets

Marcus Semien

New York Mets • #10 2B

Marcus Semien And Mets Play Twins On April 21

Marcus Semien and the New York Mets will take on the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Semien has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Semien is hitting for a .234 BA, .294 OBP and .312 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored three runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcus Semien

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