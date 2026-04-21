Marcus Semien And Mets Play Twins On April 21

Semien is hitting for a .234 BA, .294 OBP and .312 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored three runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

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