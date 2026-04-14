Marcelo Mayer And Red Sox Play Twins On April 14

Mayer is hitting for a .186 BA, .265 OBP and .326 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Mayer has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Mick Abel (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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