Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Reds On March 31

Ozuna had a .232 BA, .355 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .756 and he scored 61 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 68 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Brandon Williamson will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

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