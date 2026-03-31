Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Reds On March 31
Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ozuna had a .232 BA, .355 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .756 and he scored 61 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 68 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Reds.
Brandon Williamson will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.