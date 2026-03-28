Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Mets On March 28
Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Ozuna had a .232 BA, .355 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .756 and he scored 61 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 68 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mets.
David Peterson will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.