Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On April 10
Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 10 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +980 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .065 BA, .171 OBP and .065 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .236 and he has scored one run. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.
Shota Imanaga (0-1) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.