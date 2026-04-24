Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On April 24

Ozuna is hitting for a .175 BA, .241 OBP and .275 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .516 and he has scored six runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Brewers are sending Brandon Woodruff (2-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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