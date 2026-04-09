Manny Machado And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 9
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Thursday, April 9 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Machado has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Machado is hitting for a .206 BA, .400 OBP and .353 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 24.4% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.
Jimmy Herget gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.