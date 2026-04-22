Manny Machado And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 22
Manny Machado and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Machado has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Machado is hitting for a .178 BA, .326 OBP and .288 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 18.5% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 10 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.