Manny Machado And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 22

Machado is hitting for a .178 BA, .326 OBP and .288 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 18.5% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 10 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.