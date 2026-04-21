Manny Machado And Padres Take On Rockies On April 21

Machado is hitting for a .186 BA, .330 OBP and .300 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 10 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jimmy Herget (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.