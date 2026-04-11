Manny Machado And Padres Play Rockies On April 11

Machado is hitting for a .195 BA, .382 OBP and .317 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 23.6% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored eight runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Machado has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Ryan Feltner (1-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.