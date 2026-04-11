FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Manny Machado
San Diego Padres

Manny Machado

San Diego Padres • #13 3B

Manny Machado And Padres Play Rockies On April 11

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Machado has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Machado is hitting for a .195 BA, .382 OBP and .317 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 23.6% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored eight runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Machado has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Ryan Feltner (1-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Manny Machado

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News