Manny Machado And Padres Play Rockies On April 11
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Machado has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Machado is hitting for a .195 BA, .382 OBP and .317 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 23.6% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored eight runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Machado has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.
The Rockies will look to Ryan Feltner (1-0) in his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.