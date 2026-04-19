Manny Machado And Padres Play Angels On April 18

Machado is hitting for a .210 BA, .363 OBP and .339 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 10 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Machado has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-2 with a 7.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.