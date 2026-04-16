Maikel Garcia And Royals Face Tigers On April 16

Garcia is hitting for a .271 BA, .342 OBP and .429 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 10 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (1-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

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