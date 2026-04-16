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Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals

Maikel Garcia

Kansas City Royals • #11 3B

Maikel Garcia And Royals Face Tigers On April 16

Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Garcia has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .271 BA, .342 OBP and .429 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 10 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (1-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Maikel Garcia

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