MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 25

Gore is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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