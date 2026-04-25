MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 25
MacKenzie Gore will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Gore has -132 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Gore is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.