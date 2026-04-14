MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 14

Gore is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing only one hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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