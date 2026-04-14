MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 14
MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gore has -166 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gore is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing only one hit.
The Athletics are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.