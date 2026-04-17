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Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners

Luke Raley

Seattle Mariners • #20 RF

Luke Raley And Mariners Play Rangers On April 17

Luke Raley and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raley has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Raley is hitting for a .328 BA, .379 OBP and .623 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.002, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Raley

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