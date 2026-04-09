Luis Torrens And Mets Face Diamondbacks On April 9

Torrens had a .226 BA, .284 OBP and .345 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .629 and he scored 20 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in 29 runs. He returns to action for the first time since April 5, when he went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs against the Giants.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.