Luis Severino And Athletics Face Rangers On April 13

Severino is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.