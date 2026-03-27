Luis Severino And Athletics Take On Blue Jays On March 27

Severino went 8-11 with a 4.54 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Blue Jays averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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