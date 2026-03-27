Luis Severino And Athletics Take On Blue Jays On March 27
Luis Severino will get the start for the Athletics against the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day at Rogers Centre, on Friday, March 27 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Severino has -125 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Severino went 8-11 with a 4.54 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Blue Jays averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.