Luis Robert And Mets Play Dodgers On April 13

Robert is hitting for a .319 BA, .458 OBP and .447 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 20.3% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored nine runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Robert has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Justin Wrobleski (1-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

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