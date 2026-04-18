Luis Robert And Mets Face Cubs On April 18

Robert is hitting for a .242 BA, .365 OBP and .355 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored nine runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Robert has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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