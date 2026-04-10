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Luis Robert
New York Mets

Luis Robert

New York Mets • #88 CF

Luis Robert And Mets Face Athletics On April 10

Luis Robert and his New York Mets will face the Athletics at Citi Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Robert has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Robert is hitting for a .333 BA, .480 OBP and .487 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 22% walk rate. His OPS is .967 and he has scored eight runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Robert has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

J.T. Ginn starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Robert

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