Luis Robert And Mets Face Athletics On April 10

Robert is hitting for a .333 BA, .480 OBP and .487 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 22% walk rate. His OPS is .967 and he has scored eight runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Robert has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

J.T. Ginn starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

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