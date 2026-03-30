Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Yankees On March 30

Castillo went 11-8 with a 3.54 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Yankees averaged 5.2 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

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