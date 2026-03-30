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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Yankees On March 30

Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, March 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Castillo has -136 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Castillo went 11-8 with a 3.54 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Yankees averaged 5.2 runs per game last season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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