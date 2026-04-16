Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Padres On April 16

Castillo is 0-0 with a 6.92 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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