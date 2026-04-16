Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Padres On April 16
Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Castillo has -136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Castillo is 0-0 with a 6.92 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.