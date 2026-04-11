Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Astros On April 11

Castillo is 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, with 3.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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