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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Astros On April 11

Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Castillo has -106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Castillo is 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, with 3.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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