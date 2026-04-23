Logan Webb And Giants Take On Dodgers On April 23
Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Webb has -138 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Webb is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.