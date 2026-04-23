FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Take On Dodgers On April 23

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Webb has -138 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Webb is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News